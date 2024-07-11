BARRIE
    • Head-on collision in Owen Sound under investigation

    Emergency crews attend the scene of a head-on collision on 3rd Avenue West in Owen Sound, Ont., on Wed, July 10, 2024. (Source: Owen Sound Police Services) Emergency crews attend the scene of a head-on collision on 3rd Avenue West in Owen Sound, Ont., on Wed, July 10, 2024. (Source: Owen Sound Police Services)
    Police are investigating a head-on collision in Owen Sound on Wednesday.

    The crash involving two vehicles happened in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue West around 6 p.m.

    Police say a 77-year-old man travelling north on 3rd Avenue West veered into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

    Authorities called the collision a "low-speed impact."

    They believe the senior suffered a medical event right before crashing into the other vehicle.

    Details on the other driver were not provided.

