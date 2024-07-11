$12M road project faces backlash over planned removal of dozens of trees

Collingwood residents opposed to a water main reconstruction project that would remove three dozen trees have rallied and signed an online petition in hopes of stopping it from moving forward.

At Monday's council meeting, the Town passed a motion to proceed with the $12 million project, which primarily aims to improve Sixth Street's water, sanitary, and stormwater infrastructure.

The plans will also cater to cyclists by adding one-lane bike traffic on either side, which requires uprooting 36 trees between High Street and Hurontario Street.

"We should be doing everything in our power to save them," said Leslie Coutts, a Collingwood resident and advocate for saving the trees. "They're super important for us. They combat against the carbon and exhaust that is on the street. They offer cooling effects to the homes."

Numerous residents marched in opposition to the project in June, which was around the same time Coutts started an online petition that had garnered close to 2,500 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

"We are pro-maintaining the existing bike lanes, and we are very much pro-saving the trees," said Collingwood resident Ann Cooper.

The decision to proceed with the tree removal comes despite Collingwood council unanimously declaring a Climate Crisis in October 2019.

"Town staff and council both understand the importance of trees," said Peggy Slama, the Town's director of public works and engineering. "When we're looking at road construction projects, we have a lot of elements that we need to balance. In this case, to facilitate the one-way cycle track, the trees are going to be affected."

The decision to proceed was unanimous, with Mayor Yvonne Hamlin among those who motioned for the plans to be reconsidered.

"I have very mixed feelings. I would prefer not one tree came down in our community ever. But I am also very passionate about safe streets," the mayor noted. Hamlin said she hopes for the replacement of each tree that is removed.

"For every one tree, we'll put two in," she vowed.

Construction on the Sixth Street project will begin in 2026 and be divided over two years.