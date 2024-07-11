Barrie receives most rainfall in Ontario in 24 hours from Beryl's remnants

Tropical storm Beryl may have weakened considerably by the time it reached southern Ontario on Wednesday, but it still produced significant rainfall.

According to Environment Canada's senior climatologist, David Phillips, the City of Barrie received 99 millimetres of rainfall in the past 24 hours, the most of any municipality in Ontario.

Other notable rainfall totals include Shanty Bay's 70.2mm, Algonquin Park's 65.5mm, Orillia's 55.8mm, and the Muskoka Airport's 35.3mm.

The storm forced the City of Barrie to close soccer fields and knocked out power to thousands of residents in Orillia.

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority upgraded its Flood Outlook Statement to a Flood Watch, noting the watershed received 62 to 107 mm of rain over the last 48 hours.

Still, officials don't believe widespread flooding is a concern but did say low-lying and flood-prone areas could be impacted.

The public is urged to exercise caution around all rivers and streams.

The Flood Watch is in effect until Friday at 4 p.m.