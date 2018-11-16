The region was blanketed with more snow on Friday keeping city and emergency crews hard at work.

Police were kept busy with a steady stream of incidents on our streets this morning.

In one case, a snow plow and ambulance collided in Innisfil. Luckily, no one was injured.

School buses in the Muskoka area had to be cancelled because of the road conditions.

The heavy, wet snow was back-breaking work for those left to digging out.

According to Craig Morton with the City of Barrie the wet, sticky snow makes plowing the streets tricky as well. “It may be a little bit more difficult to plow off the roads. In some areas, it’s been sticking to the road, quite difficult to move with the plows.”

City crews have been working around the clock to clear the roads. It can take full 24-hours to finish the entire city of Barrie. Main routes and streets take priority, and side roads often are last to be done, but the city says they will get to them.

More than 60 plows, sanders, and sidewalk machines have been clearing the streets since Thursday evening.