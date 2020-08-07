BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 Friday for a total of 666.

The region’s death toll inched up to 37 earlier this week when the virus claimed the life of a woman in her 80s in Penetanguishene. It was the region’s first COVID-19 death since mid-May.

York Region Public Health reported an additional four cases Friday for a total of 3,312.

Grey Bruce added one new infection and one probable new case Friday. The region’s total stands at 122.