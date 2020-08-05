BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting its first death since May.

In Penetanguishene, a woman in her 80s passed away at the Georgian Village, which is run by the County of Simcoe. She is being remembered as someone who was always smiling and had many friends.

A statement sent on behalf of Jane Sinclair, General Manager of Health and Emergency services with the County of Simcoe, says, "the individual who passed was a lovely lady, and our staff had very positive experiences with her."

It went on to say she made lasting friendships with residents and staff and was always smiling.

"She will be remembered for her laugh, passion for shopping and love of coffee."

According to the health unit, she had struggled with other health issues in recent months.

The county says while staff took steps to change the way they cared for their residents, the virus still found a way in, which ultimately led to the woman's passing.

Last month an outbreak was declared at the residence when one staff member and one resident tested positive for the virus, but today Dr. Charles Gardner, the Medical Officer of Health with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, declared that outbreak over.

"We've had test results from everybody at the facility, says Dr. Gardner.

"All of the staff, all of the residents, and apart from the 2 cases everybody else's tests came back negative."

There are now no outbreaks in Simcoe-Muskoka.

There is one new case of COVID in the region; a woman between the ages of 45 and 64 living in Ramara. Still, the total remains at 662 cases after a previous case assigned to New Tecumseth was reassigned to a different health unit.

The SMDHU says its increasingly seeing more young people are testing positive for the virus, with people between 18 to 34 closely following behind those between the ages of 45 to 64.

On Wednesday, Dr. Gardner also referred to recent studies showing that only about one per cent of the population, has developed immunity to the virus. This means, on the one hand, we've done well to avoid contracting it, but also must remain vigilant in case of a second wave.