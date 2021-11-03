Ski resorts finalize COVID-19 rules with season-opening looming

Oro-Medonte, Ont. -

Mother Nature provided a hint of winter Wednesday morning, which was welcomed by many people eager to hit the slopes.

"It's like Christmas morning," said Wyn Smith.

The ski patroller has worked at Snow Valley for 30 years and said waking up to see the light dusting of snow was a delight.

"The hair on the back of your neck stands up, you know, goosebumps on your skin," Smith said.

While the white stuff disappeared with the afternoon sun, ski resorts in the region set their sights on opening day.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone owner Robert Huter said the resort finalized its COVID-19 plan for the season.

Huter hopes to open early next month.

"We're going to have our patrons be fully vaccinated this year. That's because all of our staff are vaccinated," Huter noted.

He added that the resort and chairlifts would operate at full capacity with masking in place while in line.

But not all resorts plan to require skiers and snowboarders to be fully vaccinated.

Blue Mountain Resort said it would follow provincial health rules, like masks and social distancing, but proof of vaccination status wouldn't be required.

At Horseshoe Resort, Jonathan Reid said unvaccinated skiers are welcome to hit the slopes, but "restaurant vaccinations are required and masking for indoor rental centres and ticketing will be masked and social distanced."

Snow Valley isn't going to check vaccination status but will enforce masking on its lifts. John Ball said they want to get people back on the hills safely.

"We're getting the lifts ready," Ball said. "We're hiring staff to get ready for the opening of the season, and then we're going to be making snow as soon as the weather changes."

Most resorts in the region will start making snow as temperatures drop to minus 3C.