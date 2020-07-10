Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Six people injured in head-on collision near Shelburne
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 4:34PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 10, 2020 7:31PM EDT
A collision on County Road 124 between Shelburne and Singhampton sent multiple people to the hospital on Fri., July 10, 2020. (Dave Sullivan/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Six people have been taken to the hospital following a collision near Shelburne on Friday afternoon.
Simcoe County Paramedics told CTV News a head-on crash on Grey County Road 124 happened when a car tried to pass a transport truck while travelling up a hill.
The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. between 30 Sideroad and Grey Road 9 and may have involved two children.
Police expect the area between Shelburne and Singhampton to remain closed for some time.
RELATED IMAGES