BARRIE, ONT. -- Six people have been taken to the hospital following a collision near Shelburne on Friday afternoon.

Simcoe County Paramedics told CTV News a head-on crash on Grey County Road 124 happened when a car tried to pass a transport truck while travelling up a hill.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. between 30 Sideroad and Grey Road 9 and may have involved two children.

Police expect the area between Shelburne and Singhampton to remain closed for some time.