BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 99 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, plus the death of a senior Simcoe County woman.

In April, the health unit has reported 21 COVID-19 deaths among residents. Twelve people lost their lives to the virus in March.

There are currently 1,334 infections, including 50 hospitalizations, as health care workers struggle to meet the demand on an already exhausted system.

On Wednesday, health officials with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie called the situation "dire," saying 19 patients were in the intensive care unit, nine on ventilators.

Simcoe County recorded 216 new COVID-19 tests per 10,000 population for the current week, and Muskoka logged 157 tests per 10,000 population.

Simcoe County's percent positivity rate increased slightly this week to 6.7, while Muskoka reported a 3.2 per cent positivity rate, compared to the province's 8.1 per cent. "The weekly percent positivity in Simcoe Muskoka is highest among youth aged 10 to 19," the health unit said.

Meanwhile, vaccinations continue for eligible residents. Public health reports more than 195,300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have gone into the arms of those who qualify.

"Over 179,800 individuals living in Simcoe Muskoka have received their first dose of vaccine, which represents nearly 29 per cent of the total population," the health unit reports.