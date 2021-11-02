Simcoe Muskoka logs 24 new COVID-19 cases, plus one outbreak-related death

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit posted 24 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, plus an outbreak-related death.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, a Simcoe County man 65 to 79 died on Monday after becoming infected with COVID-19.

This is the first COVID-19 death in November, while five local residents died with the virus in October.

Since the start of the pandemic, 267 Simcoe Muskoka residents have lost their lives after falling ill with COVID-19.

RVH COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Two patients have died since an outbreak was declared in the Transitional Care Unit at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

The Barrie hospital reports 10 patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

All patients in the unit are being routinely tested and are quarantined in their rooms.

The unit is currently closed to transfers and admissions, and no visitors are allowed.

RVH says the positive patients have been moved to the Respiratory Unit.

OTHER COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are currently nine active COVID-19 outbreaks, including at RVH.

Two are in long-term care homes, The Pines in Bracebridge and Mill Creek Care Centre in Barrie.

The superjail in Penetanguishene has an active outbreak with 16 infected inmates.

The remaining five outbreaks are at schools in Barrie, Innisfil and Bracebridge.

St. Catherine of Siena in Barrie has four confirmed cases since the health unit declared the outbreak on Monday.

Also, in Barrie, Assikinack Public School has 16 cases, and Portage View Elementary School has two.

The health unit reports three cases at Monck Public School in Bracebridge.

Holy Cross in Innisfil has 26 cases and remains the region's largest school outbreak to date.

COVID-19 CASES REPORTED TUESDAY

The health unit reports 15 of the 24 new cases are in Barrie.

The remaining are in Essa (2), Innisfil (2), Springwater (2), Orillia, Midland and Lake of Bays.

Seven cases are from close contact with a positive case. Five are outbreak-related, four are community-acquired, and the rest are under investigation.

A dozen people who tested positive in the past 24 hours are unvaccinated, whether unwilling or ineligible.

There are 185 active COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka, including 17 hospitalizations.