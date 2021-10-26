Simcoe Muskoka logs 13 new COVID-19 cases as vaccination rate climbs

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the vaccination rate climbs to 82 per cent.

Of those who tested positive in the last 24 hours, six are unvaccinated or not eligible for a vaccine, and seven had at least one dose.

The cases are listed in Barrie (4), New Tecumseth (2), Springwater (2), Penetanguishene (2), Orillia, Wasaga Beach, and Essa.

Four are outbreak-related, three are community-acquired, two are close contact with a positive case, and the remaining are under investigation.

The daily moving average recently stabilized to around 15 cases through October, down from an average of 25 cases in September.

Public health reports the rate of new cases among children under 12 has doubled that of adult age groups this month.

The health unit lists six active COVID-19 outbreaks Tuesday, five with known variant cases.

The outbreak at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene has jumped to 14 infections among inmates.

Mill Creek Care Centre in Barrie has had fewer than 10 cases among residents and staff since the outbreak was declared at the long-term home on Oct. 15.

Additionally, four elementary schools have COVID-19 outbreaks.