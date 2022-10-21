Simcoe Muskoka health unit shifts COVID-19 risk level from moderate to high

The risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 in Simcoe County and Muskoka has shifted from moderate to high, says the region's health unit.

"We are seeing a higher level of COVID-19 transmission in Simcoe Muskoka, which means there is a greater risk of getting sick with potential for severe illness," says Dr. Charles Gardner, medical officer of health.

The health unit says the virus is circulating and advises residents to take precautions.

"We encourage individuals to use more layers of protection when out in public, such as increasing frequency of mask-use and maintaining physical distance indoors," Dr. Gardner says.

The medical officer of health also "strongly recommends" eligible residents roll up their sleeves for a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster as an added layer to protect against severe illness.

The community risk level is based on five indicators, including per cent positivity of PCR tests, confirmed cases, hospitalizations, institutional outbreaks, and wastewater data.

The risk levels range between low, moderate, high or very high and are updated by the health unit every Thursday.