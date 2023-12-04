Simcoe Muskoka health unit's new HealthSTATS data available to all

A new statistical health database may not sound sexy, but the sexes of a community do come into play when considering the demographics of a region.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has updated its HealthSTATS website to offer users a modern and efficient way to view local health data and information.

While health status data is an essential tool used primarily by the health unit, local organizations, agencies, and municipalities also use it in their planning and decision-making.

This information can assist businesses and organizations by bringing essential information about the health and socio-demographic characteristics of the people of Simcoe County and the Muskoka region into one place and making it accessible to a broad audience.

"Access to current and accurate health-related data that is analyzed in different ways, including by age, sex, income, geography and other factors, allows us to see what is occurring locally to guide the health unit's work to promote health and prevent illness and injury in Simcoe Muskoka," said Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU's medical officer of health.

"Our updated HealthSTATS website provides more precise health information that allows all partners and users to explore, better understand and use the data when they need it."

Most data from the previous version of HealthSTATS will be available on the updated site, allowing individuals to view health information on specific health topics from multiple data sources on a user-friendly dashboard.

These dashboards manage data, organize important information, and display data in different ways to help users understand what is happening within the health topic, between populations, or even in other geographic regions.