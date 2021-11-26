Simcoe Muskoka administers COVID-19 vaccines to children

Barrie, Ont. -

Vaccinations started going into the arms of children five to 11 on Friday at clinics across Simcoe Muskoka.

"We have had over 8,500 appointments books so far in our clinics, and that doesn't count our 70 pharmacies that are also offering it," said the region's associate medical officer of health, Dr. Colin Lee.

Children born between 2010 and 2016 are eligible for a kid's version of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Health experts recommend two doses of the vaccine eight weeks apart for children.

The vaccine is available at community clinics, participating pharmacies and the GO VAXX bus.

Parents and caregivers can book an appointment online through the province's portal.

Additionally, the health unit has a standby list available for parents to sign up each morning for a chance to get end-of-day extra doses.

Dr. Colin Lee will host a virtual Q&A for parents on Wed., Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. for parents with questions and concerns regarding the vaccine.

Dr. Lee will be joined by an RVH pediatrician and a child life specialist.

The virtual Q&A will be streamed live on CTVBarrieNews.ca.