Simcoe County retiree 'surprised' by first big lottery win

A Simcoe County retiree was "surprised" to learn she had won $50,000 with her Keno lottery ticket while sitting at home with a neighbour.

Grace Gustafson said her neighbour started reading off the numbers when she realized "they were my numbers. So we went to the store and found out I won."

The Bradford woman said she's been playing the lottery for years, and a quick stop at Mac's on Holland Street in Bradford proved to be lucky for her.

"I stopped at the store for milk when I decided to play Daily Keno and picked my numbers randomly," she said.

The Bradford woman said despite regularly buying lottery tickets, this was her first big win.

"This win feels good. It is completely unexpected. This is a wonderful blessing," she added.

Gustafson said she plans to put her winnings towards a trip to the United Kingdom to visit with family.

"I haven't seen them in years. I can't wait to see my nieces and nephews and give them big hugs," she said.