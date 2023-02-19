Simcoe County residents take in the outdoors over Family Day Weekend

Hundreds of families took in the outdoors across Simcoe County for the first real long weekend of the year.

For many, there was no better way to celebrate the family day long weekend than with family on the slopes. Snow Valley was busy with families hanging out on Sunday.

"Family all together and we can play we can sport we can have some time together to have you know a meal together as well. It's great," said Vishal Chitkara, who brought his family to Barrie from Aurora for the day.

Others said they spent the weekend with loved ones at local ice rinks.

"We are going to play a little bit of hockey. Fresh air good, absolutely good," said Trevor Hincks, who was getting ready to play with his grandson.

For those wishing to ice fish, it's a free weekend.

Joy Canning has been in Barrie's ice hut and bait business for 54 years. "It is a bonus, and it's nice because everybody can go out there and fish," said Canning.

A large group of family and friends were seen on the ice getting ready to go scuba diving in Kempenfelt Bay today.

Brett Snyder of Hamilton was one of them.

"It's exhilarating you get under the ice and look up, and you can see the bubbles floating around like liquid mercury on the ceiling there and see all sorts of patterns in the ice; it's fantastic," said Snyder.

One popular family day weekend tradition is to visit one of the many maple syrup producers in the area. Shaw's Maple Syrup Bush in Oro-Medonte said it was packed all weekend.