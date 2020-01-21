BARRIE -- There’s a new scam making its way through our region. This time, the scammers are using the name and logo for the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA).

The NVCA says the scam is disguised as a GoFundMe campaign.

The email scam features a photo of a boy in a hospital and an emotional plea about a large sum of money to help with his serious illness.

When clicking on the link to donate, it goes to a PayPal payment platform.

“We are asking members of the public to not click, respond or donate when seeing this email,” said Sheryl Flannagan, director of corporate services at the NVCA.

“Our staff are working hard to rectify the situation and to find the source of the scam. In the meantime, we would like to ensure everyone that our data is secure. This is a matter of misusing our name, slogan and logo. We invite anyone who has questions or concerns to contact us,” Flannagan added.

The NVCA has not commented on whether or not someone has fallen victim to this latest scam.