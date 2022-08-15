Shoeless suspect accused in Innisfil break-in

Police say a shoeless suspect broke into an Innisfil house earlier this month while the homeowners were away.

The incident happened at a home in the area of 2nd Line and 20th Sideroad.

South Simcoe officers hope to identify the accused, whose image was captured on the home's surveillance camera on Aug. 2 around 5:20 p.m.

Police say the suspect took off running when the alarm system sounded.

They ask anyone who recognizes the man or who has dash cam or security footage to contact them at 905-775-3311, ext. 1036 or via email.