The David Busby Centre will not be opening the doors to their new shelter as soon as they had hoped.

The program helps those who are experiencing homelessness and those who are at risk of being without a roof over their head.

The new shelter at 88 Mulcaster Street was set to open on November 26.

Construction has delayed the opening at least a week, according to executive director Sara Peddle.

“We are just thankful that we will be open within the next couple weeks, and that we do have a temporary location for our day program and our evening program.”

They are currently operating out of multiple locations throughout Barrie’s downtown.

The centre has raised $275,000 of their $888,000 goal to date.