The tenants at a historic house in Shelburne were forced from their units after fire broke out overnight on Wednesday.

The blaze was quickly brought under control by fire crews at the building located on Owen Sound Street.

Shelburne Fire called for mutual aid from Rosemont, Grand Valley and Orangeville fire departments to battle the flames.

Officials say it's not believed to be suspicious.

The tenants, 10 adults and one child, who live in the three-storey, multi-unit house do not have insurance, according to officials.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.