Several Barrie roads to be closed for officers' funerals

Several roads in Barrie will be closed Thursday to accommodate the funerals of Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Michael Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service, who were killed early last week while on duty.

The following road closures will go into effect with an anticipated reopening time of 4 p.m.

Bayview Drive from Big Bay Point Road to Churchill Drive will be closed, starting at 5 a.m.

Bayview Drive from Churchill Drive to Mapleview Drive will be closed at 8 a.m.

Harvie Road/Big Bay Point Road will be closed from Veterans Drive to Bayview Drive at 5 a.m. These roads are expected to reopen at around 10 a.m. (Note: Harvie Road becomes Big Bay Point Road at Fairview Road).

The Dog Off-Leash Recreation Area (DOLRA) on Bayview Drive will be closed on Thursday. Pet owners are encouraged to go online for the location of the Sunnidale Park DOLRA.

Earlier this week, the Ontario Provincial Police provincial liaison team visited area businesses to advise about the temporary closures.

The Barrie Police Service is asking the public to reconsider travel plans into the identified areas on Thursday.

BARRIE TRANSIT

During the funeral on Thursday, Barrie Transit will not service the Park Place transit hub or Bayview Drive from Big Bay Point Road to Mapleview Drive East until roughly 5 p.m.

Detours will be in place along the impacted routes. Complete information is available on the Barrie Transit website.

DONATIONS IN MEMORY

Additionally, South Simcoe Police Service is receiving inquiries regarding how to make donations in memory of Const. Northrup and Const. Russell.

Donations in memory of Russell can be made to Wounded Warriors Canada .

A scholarship fund in the name of Devon Michael Northrup is being set up through the National Peace Officers Memorial.

Further information on how to donate will be released when the details are finalized.