Outpouring of support as first responders cope with deaths of two officers

2 children dead, man in custody after domestic incident in Laval, Que.

Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Laval's southwest end, police said Monday evening. The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition where their deaths were confirmed. A 46-year-old man was also hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody in hospital.

Laval police respond to a home on Lauzon Street on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Three people, including two children, treated at the scene were rushed to hospital in critical condition, paramedics say. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

How much did the 'Freedom Convoy' cost the City of Ottawa?

A City of Ottawa report submitted as part of the national inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is shedding new light on how much this winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests cost the nation’s capital, and quantified some of the impact on residents during the weeks-long occupation.

