Featured
Seven sent to hospital, one critical, after Highway 12 collision
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 12:14PM EST
A 19-year-old man was rushed to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that also sent six others to a local hospital on Monday.
Orillia OPP says the collision happened on the highway near Balsam Road shortly after 5 p.m.
A 35-year-old Barrie man faces several charges including impaired driving.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Orillia OPP.