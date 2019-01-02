

CTV Barrie





A 19-year-old man was rushed to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that also sent six others to a local hospital on Monday.

Orillia OPP says the collision happened on the highway near Balsam Road shortly after 5 p.m.

A 35-year-old Barrie man faces several charges including impaired driving.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Orillia OPP.