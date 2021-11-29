'Serious threat' prompts increased police presence at Our Lady of the Bay
Collingwood OPP say a "serious threat" was made at Our Lady of the Bay Catholic High School, prompting increased police presence.
Police say an anonymous phone call came in early Monday morning.
In-person classes will proceed as usual, according to a tweet posted by the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB).
Staff at the school will be meeting with police this morning to discuss any further safety measures.