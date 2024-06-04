Series of break-ins at Barrie waterfront condo complex under investigation

Police are investigating a series of break-ins at a waterfront condo complex in downtown Barrie that took place over the weekend.

According to police, a suspect dressed in black clothing entered the building on Toronto Street sometime after 12:45 a.m. on Saturday and broke into five units by forcing the front doors open.

A building resident who wished to remain anonymous told CTV News the units that were broken into were unoccupied and ransacked.

The suspect allegedly stole money, jewelry and other valuable items.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer at 705-725-7025 or via email.