    • One person seriously injured in e-bike collision in Barrie's south end

    One person suffered serious injuries in a collision involving an e-bike in Barrie.

    Police say the crash happened Wednesday morning on Anne Street South.

    Officers have closed the area between Centre Street and Essa Road until further notice.

    Police say aa female was airlifted to a trauma centre in the Toronto area to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

    No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

    The cause of the crash is under investigation.

