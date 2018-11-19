It has been two years since a 97-year-old woman laid helpless in her bed while two teenagers ransacked her home and poured maple syrup on her while she pretended to sleep.

Jean Knox passed away earlier this year at the age of 99, but in a victim impact statement written before her death, she said the incident left her ‘angry and upset’ and forced her from her home for six weeks while repairs were made.

One of the teens convicted in the case was in court on Monday for a sentencing hearing. The Crown is calling for a custodial sentence similar to what his co-accused received in May of last year.

The Crown called it a crime of violence saying, “The crime itself involved an elderly, vulnerable, disabled victim.” The Crown went on to say that the incident left a psychological impact on Knox in her final days.

The teen was 17 at the time and admitted to being drunk and high when he and a friend terrorized the senior. He pleaded guilty to break and enter, assault, and mischief.

The now 19-year-old will be sentenced on December 7.