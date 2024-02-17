Senior charged after rear-end collision sends vehicle off roadway

BARRIE
Barrie

    A senior citizen is facing careless driving charges after a crash sent a vehicle off the road in Owen Sound on Saturday.

    Police and emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on 3rd Avenue West just after 12 p.m., where a vehicle was sent more than 50 feet off the roadway and into bushes on an adjacent road.

    The driver of that vehicle required help getting out and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    Investigators said a Dodge Caravan travelling northbound rear-ended the vehicle attempting to turn left into a driveway.

    Police said the Caravan was so badly damaged that it required a tow away from the scene.

    As a result, police say an 86-year-old Owen Sound resident now faces Careless Driving charges.  

