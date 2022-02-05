Second trucker rally slow-rolls through Barrie

For the second weekend in a row, supporters turned out for a freedom rally in Barrie on Saturday.

Organized by Support Freedom Convoy Barrie, the group met outside the Sadlon Arena at 11 a.m.

Sparked from the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa, the group says they are hoping to end COVID-19 mandates and other policies that they feel infringe on their freedoms.

The convoy of vehicles and trucks began rolling out of the parking lot to tour around major routes in the city before looping back to the Sadlon Arena.

A group also gathered in Orangeville Saturday morning before heading to Toronto.