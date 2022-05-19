School bus monitor charged with sexual assault of young girls

Owen Sound Police have charged an 81-year-old Owen Sound man with sexual assault.

Police say they began an investigation after a complaint about two young girls who say they were touched inappropriately in a sexual manner on a school bus.

The man was employed as a school bus monitor for a local company and was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Police say the man worked on a single bus route that serviced three Catholic schools in Owen Sound.

Police say there may be additional victims. They encourage anyone who may have observed anything related to the investigation to come forward.

No students will be contacted directly by police. Should any follow-up with students be required, it will be coordinated jointly through the school and parents.

The Owen Sound senior appeared in court on Thursday to answer to the charges.