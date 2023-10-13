Barrie

    • Scarborough man charged with fraud against Tiny Township resident

    opp water

    A call to police from a Tiny Township resident has led to multiple arrest warrants being issued for an individual from Scarborough.

    According to police, a man from Tiny Township reached out to OPP in June after a certified bank cheque of $28,000 for two of his watercraft and a trailer was returned by his bank as fraudulent.

    This was the second similar event in a few weeks. OPP in Kawartha Lakes was alerted about a money order of $35,000 that was for two watercraft and a trailer being returned to a Sommerville Township resident in May.

    A 28-year-old from Scarborough faces multiple arrest warrants for fraud-related charges and for not complying with their release order.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP or Crime Stoppers.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News