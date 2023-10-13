Scarborough man charged with fraud against Tiny Township resident

A call to police from a Tiny Township resident has led to multiple arrest warrants being issued for an individual from Scarborough.

According to police, a man from Tiny Township reached out to OPP in June after a certified bank cheque of $28,000 for two of his watercraft and a trailer was returned by his bank as fraudulent.

This was the second similar event in a few weeks. OPP in Kawartha Lakes was alerted about a money order of $35,000 that was for two watercraft and a trailer being returned to a Sommerville Township resident in May.

A 28-year-old from Scarborough faces multiple arrest warrants for fraud-related charges and for not complying with their release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP or Crime Stoppers.