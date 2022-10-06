Santa Claus is coming (back) to town

Holiday traditions are the theme for this year's Santa Claus parade.

After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, Barrie's tradition of hosting Santa in the Santa Claus parade will continue on Barrie on Sat., Nov.19.

"We've heard on good authority that he is very excited to return to the parade and see the smiling crowds once again," said Paul Markle, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.

"We're finally able to get back to a traditional normal Santa Claus parade – really glad to be able to do it. Nothing feels quite the same as getting this one up and going," he said.

"We're expecting to be the same size as we were in 2019, if not bigger."

Santa will be returning to his original route through the downtown streets of Barrie.

Santa's parade route will begin at Tiffin and Bradford streets. He will then head north on Bradford to Dunlop streets, then through downtown Barrie, ending at Poyntz St. & Dunlop St. East.

At the end of the parade, Santa will join the Barrie BIA at Meridian Place to kick off the Noella Festival with a tree-lighting ceremony and entertainment.

The Rotary Club of Barrie will simultaneously be lighting up the waterfront by flicking the switch for the annual Festival of Trees in Heritage Park.

Rumour has it that there might be fireworks involved.

The parade is hosted by the Barrie Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Barrie and Downtown Barrie BIA.

Barrie businesses, organizations and charities are encouraged to register for a float in the holiday traditions theme and help spread some holiday cheer.

Register online to the Barrie Chamber of Commerce's website to participate in the parade.

For parade information please reach out to the Barrie Chamber of Commerce at 705-721-5000.