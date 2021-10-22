Barrie Santa Claus parade cancelled for second year

Barrie, ONT. -

There will be no Santa Claus parade in Barrie for the second year in a row.

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce says the risk to public health involving mass gatherings is the main reason for the cancellation.

However, the Barrie Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Barrie Business Association (BIA) say the jolly ol' guy in red will still make an appearance.

Both organizations are working to bring a fun experience to the city.

Those details are expected to come next week, with the event scheduled to run on Nov. 20.

Other Santa Claus parades across Simcoe Muskoka are going ahead, including the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Santa and his mini-float will be visiting the urban areas of Bradford on Nov. 20 and 21. He will visit Bond Head on Sat., Nov. 27.

Over in Alliston, the 2021 Alliston Night Lit Santa Claus parade is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 20.

In Gravenhurst, the Santa Claus parade is scheduled for Nov. 27.

Innisfil has a drive-thru Santa Claus parade scheduled for Nov. 28, but only residents are invited to participate.

Wasaga Beach has its Santa Claus parade on Nov. 27.