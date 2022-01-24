RVH's Transitional Care Unit outbreak ends, 3 other outbreaks remain active

The COVID-19 outbreak in the Transitional Care Unit at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is over.

The Barrie hospital reports the outbreak, which started on Jan. 7 and affected seven patients and nine staff, was declared over by the Simcoe Muskoka health unit on Monday.

The unit is once again open to visitors and new admissions.

There are still active outbreaks in the hospital's Cardiac Renal, Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation, and Dialysis units, with a total of 21 patients and 13 staff infected.

The hospital has enhanced cleaning and safety measures, including prohibiting visitors and new admissions to a unit with an active outbreak.