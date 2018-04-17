Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre is looking at Innisfil as a possible location for a second campus.

In an update to Barrie city council on Monday night, hospital officials said a south campus will need to be built the next two decades.

A committee is looking at building the campus somewhere east of Highway 400, west of Lake Simcoe, and between Kempenfelt Bay and the 14th line in Innisfil.

Fifty acres of donated land is located in this area. It was handed over to RVH from the town back in 2009.

"It's the centre part of Simcoe County,” says Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope. “There's an interchange at the 400 going in. There will also be a GO station at the 6th Line."

RVH says it needs at least 45 acres and wants to ensure residents that they have a 15 minute drive to the nearest hospital.

"Every day we're at 120 per cent occupancy and that means patients are being treated in hallways, and as we see the population grow in south Simcoe that will only get worse," says Janice Skot, president and CEO of RVH.

What services will be available at the new site will be decided through a lengthy planning process.

The hospital expects to see the south campus built in stages, starting with outpatient care.

Getting to the stage with an emergency department could be 20 to 30 years from now.