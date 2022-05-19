Roving goldfish a menance in stormwater ponds

Native fish are threatened by an unlikely foe: goldfish. (CTV News/Barrie) Native fish are threatened by an unlikely foe: goldfish. (CTV News/Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poilievre faces backlash for comments on Jordan Peterson podcast

Some are calling attention to a comment about 'Anglo-Saxon words' that Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made while appearing as a guest on controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson’s podcast. The term has been used by those on the far-right to differentiate white people from immigrants and people of colour.

How sellers can maximize the value of their homes

In what is increasingly becoming a buyer's market, some soon-to-be sellers may be wondering whether to delay listing their homes until conditions become more favourable. Here's a look at one realtor's advice on the best time to sell.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver