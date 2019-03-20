

CTV Barrie





OPP Const. Kelly Mak has only been on the job for one month, but on Sunday the rookie officer put her training to the test after a routine noise call turned into a life or death situation.

Const. Mak and her partner Const. Guillermo Fonte responded to a complaint about a loud party in Caledon, but as they approached the address, they noticed a group of people surrounding a vehicle on the side of the road.

Two 18-year-old boys were sitting in the front of the vehicle, both unconscious, foaming at the mouth, and having difficulty breathing. The officers quickly determined the pair had overdosed and jumped into action.

“My partner and I administered naloxone, that we are all equipped with in the OPP,” recalled Const. Mak.

Const. Fonte is a five-year veteran with the force, but neither officer had ever used the overdose antidote in a real-life situation.

By the time the ambulance arrived, both boys had regained consciousness.

The constables say it’s fortunate that someone called in the noise complaint, or this outcome could have been much different for the two teenagers.

Const. Fonte says the state the boys were in when he and his partner arrived will stay with him.

“Not knowing if they were going to make it out of there alive and back to their families, that’s what stays with you. Sure, saving a life is great, but that initial impact never goes away.”

The teens were taken to hospital, and their parents have personally thanked the two officers who are credited with saving their lives.

Caledon OPP believes the boys overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Naloxone kits are available for free at many local pharmacies.