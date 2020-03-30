BARRIE -- Flooding has forced the closure of several roads in Minden.

The spring thaw is impacting traffic along Soyer's Lake Road from Alexander Road to Blairhampton Road, Ironmine Road from Swinson Road northeast of Davis Lake Road, and Milburn Road east of CR 1 to the Irondale Waste Disposal site.

The town says those living along these roads will still have access to their homes.

The closures will remain in effect as long as road conditions are unstable.

