Road extension in Barrie's south end reaches final stages

Crews are in the final stages of a road extension in Barrie that will help traffic flow and alleviate congestion in the south end.

The City says base course asphalt is happening this week on the Bryne Drive extension from Caplan Avenue to Harvie Road.

Crews have installed sidewalks, new street lights, a new water main, and curbs.

The extension is designed to improve traffic with a five-lane roadway featuring bike lanes and sidewalks.

The City of Barrie plans to start the Bryne Drive construction project in May 2023. (Artist rendering/CITY OF BARRIE)

The work is ahead of schedule and expected to wrap up in the fall, well ahead of the initial October deadline.

Meanwhile, the Bryne Drive north extension project that will run from Harvie Road to Essa Road is still in the design phase. The City says property acquisitions have pushed the completion date to 2029.