

The Canadian Press





A recall of raw beef products from a Toronto-based slaughterhouse is being expanded in Ontario, Alberta and B-C.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says products sent to restaurants and grocery stores in the three provinces could be contaminated with E. coli.

The agency suspended the licence of the Ryding-Regency Meat Packers plant last month and issued various recall warnings.

Additional recalled products include a Steakhouse Select brand of cracked pepper beef sirloin roast sold at Walmart in Ontario and Alberta.

Also recalled are more than a dozen products sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods outlets in the Toronto area.