Rising costs force more people to rely on community services for basic necessities, like warmth
This time of year, when the temperatures dip below the freezing mark, most residents seek warmth indoors, but hundreds of people in the region without a place to call home are forced to brave the frigid elements.
It becomes a matter of survival, which is why the Community Church in Orillia is opening its doors for the second consecutive year to offer a warm place for those with no other option.
"The city has donated through Lighthouse $16,500 this year to help with warming centres," said the city's new mayor, Don McIsaac.
According to the city, during its pilot project last year, the warming centre was open for 34 days and was visited 243 times.
The warming centre is only open when temperatures in Orillia fall below -15C or -20C with windchill.
Linda Goodall, The Lighthouses executive director, says they also receive an additional $16,500 from the county to help run the program with other partners.
"It does cost money to run it safely. That's what I wanted to stress because we need qualified individuals to be there to support those experiencing homelessness," said Goodall.
She says the money allows them to hire five additional employees at a time when the city is seeing an increase in the number of people in need.
Goodall explained that several factors, including the rising cost of living, forced many people to the streets, who now rely on community services for basic necessities.
"It is more serious than ever before," said Goodall. "So we are trying to do what we can. It takes a community to be able to support every one of our community members."
The Lighthouse currently provides 50 beds, and its supportive housing has 20. The warming centre offers an additional 16.
Environment Canada told CTV News on Wednesday that although snow is in the forecast this week, the temperatures are not expected to drop significantly.
However, meteorologist Gerald Cheng said the temperatures could dive to -15 and below in Barrie and Orillia next week.
