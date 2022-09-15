Ride to raise funds for Type 1 Diabetes this month

Dozens of bikers are getting set to pedal through a Simcoe County community later this month on a quest to help those battling Type 1 diabetes.

The Tour de T1D is getting set for its fifth iteration on Sun. Sept. 25. Riders will tour trails in the heart of Oro-Medonte, bringing in much-needed funds for the Youth Diabetic Clinic at Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) in Barrie.

"We want it to snowball. We want it to become very big," says Dr. Richard Goudie, the founder of the bike ride. "We want this to become an annual event as we are the only Type1 Diabetes outdoor bike ride going on, so we want it to be big."

Goudie started the ride in honour of his son, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes six years ago.

Since COVID, the ride has had difficulty registering the same number of participants.

"The more participants we have, the more individuals who have their own donation page, and then it spreads and spreads," says Goudie. "So the goal is to have a lot of riders, a lot of participants because it's going to be a great day."

Since starting in 2018, approximately $110,000 has been raised for the clinic at RVH.

"The services at the Youth Diabetic Clinic helped us as a family and my son to manage and live with Type 1 Diabetes, and they are doing so for over 200 children right now and their families, so this money helps them."

The ride will take place at The Heights Ski and Country Club, with registration starting at 7 a.m.

Complete information is available here.