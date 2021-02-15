BARRIE -- Restaurant owners, retailers, fitness centres and ski hills are all gearing up to reopen, with limitations, on Tuesday as Simcoe Muskoka moves into the red zone under Ontario's colour-coded COVID-19 framework.

Non-essential retail shops are allowed to reopen, but only at 50 per cent capacity, and the stores must publically post their capacity limit.

Residents can also return to their favourite restaurants and bars, but seating will be limited. A maximum of ten people can be seated inside where physical distancing can be maintained, and a maximum of four people can be seated together. Alcohol can also only be served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Those hoping to head back to the gym will have to exercise some patience, as capacity is limited to ten people in indoor areas with weights and exercise machines, ten people in indoor classes, and 25 people in outdoor classes.

Public gatherings will be limited to five people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Religious services, including weddings and funerals, where physical distancing can be maintained, are now limited to 30 per cent capacity of indoor venues and 100 people outdoors.

The Simcoe Muskoka region has seen a gradual downward trend in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks but is also grappling with the presence of a UK variant.

According to a recent study, Simcoe Muskoka has the most variants cases in the province, with confirmed cases in three institutions.

Simcoe Muskoka's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Charles Gardner, recently urged residents to take a "stay at home approach" as the economy reopens.