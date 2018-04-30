Water levels have subsided by a few inches along the Severn River, but many residents are still on edge.

Joe McRobb has lived along the Severn River for almost 20 years, and says he’s never seen the flooding this bad. His backyard is like a swimming pool.

“If you look at the flood charts it's gone up 71 centimetres, which is a little over 30 inches since the 18th. We're on the 30th today,” he says.

Residents living in low-lying areas have been sandbagging and pumping the water from their properties. This year’s flooding brings back memories of the high waters of 2008. Despite this, some residents, like Steve Chew, say they have been spared.

“We're OK for now, but we're not totally out of the woods yet. It depends on tomorrow's high temperatures for the meltdown of the snow that's still in the push,” he says.

Parks Canada says it needs to consider the whole water system and the domino effect it could have if they interfere with the flow.

“You make one adjustment somewhere and it's got an impact not just in that local area, but also upstream and downstream,” says Dale MacEachern, a spokesperson for Parks Canada.

The federal agency insists they have engineers on the ground watching the system and the ever changing conditions.