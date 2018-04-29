

Mike Arsalides, CTV Barrie





The rising Severn River is prompting flooding concerns for homeowners and cottagers. There’s now at least five feet of water in some areas, and it’s drowning docks, decks, boats and lawn furniture.

“Years ago it used to be a lot higher, you get kind of used to this after a while,” Severn Bridge resident Steve Chew said.

From picnic tables to moving docks floating in the river, cottagers are feeling nervous.

“Our neighbours were good enough to tie it up for us, but we’re lucky, we’ve seen full docks going down,” says Linda Fenech.

The entire lock system is filled to the brim, and Couchiching lock 42 remains closed, while nearby residents are anxious for some relief.

Last year, dangerously high water levels kept the waterway closed until after Victoria Day long weekend.

“If they know that they’re going to be flooding, maybe it’s time after eight plus years that something is done to mitigate that flow to provide relief to this area,” says cottager Sandra Vandecamp.

Larry Metcalfe has lived near the river for more than 20 years. Today, he was looking for his dock under water, but he says 2008 saw the worst flooding he’s experienced.

“Whether it will be the worst, you never know, the climate is changing,” Metcalfe says.

With ice covering parts of Lake Couchiching, residents fear there’s more rushing water to come. Fire officials say unfortunately, there’s not much more they can do, except wait it out.

“Even today, there are really no restrictions on building on flood plains. You just have to be aware if you’re buying a cottage, maybe look at this time of year before you buy it, that’s about all you can do,” says Severn Township deputy fire chief, Mark Hatch.

Rain is in the forecast in the next few days, and temperatures are climbing. Fire and town officials are warning residents to be careful, load up on sandbags, and turn on their pumps.