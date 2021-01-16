BARRIE, ONT. -- There was relief and rolled-up sleeves at local long-term care homes Saturday as residents and staff received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Shots were administered at Simcoe Manor in Beeton, Trillium Manor in Orillia, and Barrie's Roberta Place.

The provincial has revised the timetable to receive a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because of manufacturing delays.

Simcoe Manor was the site of the region's deadliest outbreak of COVID-19 of the pandemic. An outbreak in the fall took 10 lives and counted more than 70 infections. The facility is currently listed as being in outbreak but does not have any active cases.

Trillium Manor has seen 10 resident and 18 staff cases since an outbreak was declared in mid-December.

Eight deaths are associated with an outbreak at Roberta Place. More than 80 people have tested positive.