BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirms 63 residents and 53 staff members, and two essential visitors have tested positive since Jan. 8. Nine residents have now died in the past 10 days.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is leading the calls for military intervention. In a statement on Sunday, Horwath said, "We're asking Doug Ford not to let these people continue to suffer without the province doing anything to ease their struggle and help save lives."

Support has come in from Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and the Canadian Red Cross.

Dr. Kelley Wright, the attending physician at Roberta Place, said the outbreak has been emotional. "We all, myself and the staff, have a relationship with these people. We don't have time to grieve, you know when they, if they pass."

Support has come in from Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and the Canadian Red Cross.

Wright thinks it's time for the province to step in. "It's very difficult sometimes to rely on local hospitals, the local community resources, as well as the local homes to be fully responsible for restaffing and coordinating care during these times."

On Monday, the health unit issued an order for Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) to have temporary leadership of the long-term care home.

"The residents and staff at Roberta Place have been hit very hard with this current COVID-19 outbreak, and our thoughts are with them during this extremely difficult time. In consultation with the facility, we have determined that the support of OSMH is essential," said Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU's medical officer of health.

"This outbreak, unfortunately, has spread very rapidly and affected a large number of the residents and staff. The leadership of OSMH, together with a number of other agencies and organizations, is necessary to bring it under control," Gardner added.

OSMH's president and CEO, Carmine Stumpo, said they are prepared to step in. "We have been asked and are now providing a leadership role to support Roberta Place, in collaboration with the other organizations, and are committed to working together toward the best possible outcomes for all those involved."

In a statement issued Sunday, a press secretary for Ontario's minister of long-term care did not signal any intention to send the military.

Bryan Graham's 85-year-old mother lives at Roberta Place and has had a fever and difficulty breathing for a few days.

"Her family doctor has told us...to prepare for the worst," Graham said.

Graham's mother has been tested for COVID-19, but the wait for answers is painfully slow.

"They have not deployed rapid testing for whatever reason, so we are still waiting. It's been three days," Graham said.

Now, a son faces a tough decision about whether to enter the home in outbreak to see his mother, for what may be the last time.

"Do you walk into the fire?" Graham wondered. "Do you put other people at risk? Do you bring the virus out with you?"

Debbie Rinas has been turning over similar questions while separated from her 90-year-old mother.

"The staff, they can't do it all. They're not superhumans," Rinas said Thursday.

She wants military backup.

"Especially in Barrie, what is the issue? These are people that probably have friends and relatives in there. This is family, (CFB) Borden's family, so I don't understand."

All residents and staff at Roberta Place have been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, the health unit said. Testing is also underway to determine if the highly contagious strain of the U.K. variant is part of the outbreak.

According to the health unit, 71 residents who were not infected and several eligible staff members were vaccinated against COVID-19 over the weekend.