Repurposing prom dresses helps the next generation of graduates

Saying yes to a free prom dress (and accessories) is easy-pleasy.

Hosting its second annual event, the Clearview Community Church announced April 1 for its 2023 Prom Shop.

"Last year it was excellent - we had about 40 students come out. They got dresses, shoes and accessories," said Pastor Natalie Beukema.

With seven area businesses supporting the prom dress giveaway, Beukema said teens in grades 8 and 12 also had their hair styled and eyelashes extended.

"This year, we anticipate a bigger need because some of the places that were doing it last year aren't doing it this year," she said.

It's free and there will be draws to win prizes including a prom hairstyle, makeup artist and more.

Run by volunteers, the Clearview Community Church needs help from the community and businesses to donate prom or graduation dresses, shoes and accessories.

"We hope to hear from salons, nail techs, or even monetary donations would be helpful," she said.

If you have clean and current dresses (within five years) that students can wear to their Grade 8 graduation or Grade 12 prom, donations are being accepted Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1070 County Rd. 42 for the month of March.

To shop, students can come to 800 Sunnidale Rd. in Wasaga Beach on Sat., April 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary.

Interested seamstresses, hair salon owners, eyelash techs, nail salon owners or makeup artists are asked to email Beukema pastornatalieb@gmail.com or visit clearviewcommunity.church for more information.