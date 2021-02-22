BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police in Collingwood and The Blue Mountains warn residents to be wary of phony rental property listings.

Police say the most recent incident involved an online listing for a rental house in Collingwood that they say was actually a house for sale.

According to police, the potential renter communicated with the alleged owner, but before transferring any money, the renter did some research and discovered the scam.

Police say it's a red flag if the "owner" wants an immediate deposit or to be paid in full and then offers excuses about the reasons for the urgency of requiring a money transaction so quickly.

They also suggest a situation could be fraudulent if the individual won't meet in person to view the property or if the price seems too good to be true.

Police advise doing your research and dealing with reputable companies to avoid being prey to such scams.

Anyone who may have been a victim of fraud should contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online to report it.