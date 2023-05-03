Reduce, reuse and recycle unwanted textiles in Barrie: Here's how

Residents in the City of Barrie are encouraged to help keep reusable items out of the landfill by participating in next week's textiles curbside collection.

A city-wide curbside collection occurs next week, from May 8 to 12.

The first step to participate is to gather no longer used textiles and place them in a clear plastic bag. Various items such as clothing, hats, ties, belts, towels, curtains, purses, shoes, books, lamps and sporting goods can be donated.

Donations must be at the curb by 7 a.m., rain or shine, on various collection dates shown here.

Recycling Rewards, the company partnering with the city, says 85 per cent of all textiles end up in landfills despite 95 per cent being fully recyclable. It adds that roughly 500 million pounds of materials are in Canadian landfills.